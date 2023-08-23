Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Sharing the Wild Life: A recap of the Festival of the Wild Child at High Lonesome Nature Reserve

One day a year the magic happens....

North Lanark Highland Games are on this Saturday

Celebrate the Scottish culture and heritage of...

Corridor Gallery featured artists: Maurice & Emily Séguin

THE LIVING GALLERY There are those unique individuals...
The BillboardGarage Sale: Saturday, August 26

Garage Sale: Saturday, August 26

8-12 am
146 Spring st
Almonte
Tools and various household items

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone