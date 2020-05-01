Win2020 Hospital Lottery offers 2020 convertible Camaro and high-quality health care close to home

Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation and Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation today launched the Win2020 Hospital Lottery offering supporters a chance to win a 2020 convertible Camaro donated by Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette. Tickets are $25 for one or $100 for five and are only available online at www.win2020.ca. Net proceeds from the lottery will be used to purchase new or replacement equipment at the two local hospitals and Fairview Manor.

“Two years ago, we donated a ’67 Firebird and we raised almost $50,000 for each hospital,” said Keith Bean, owner of the Bean Cars. This time, we wanted to double the amount of money each hospital will receive so we’re offering a brand new 2020 convertible Camaro valued at over $50,000 as the grand prize. We can’t think of a time when supporting local health care has been so incredibly important.”

The lottery has 10,845 tickets for sale and will run until the grand-prize draw on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Two early-bird prizes of $2,020 will also be drawn on Friday, May 15 and Friday, June 19, 2020. Early-bird winners are still eligible for the grand prize draw. Winners’ names and ticket numbers will be posted on both foundations’ websites and their social media platforms.

The 2020 Camaro is the 2LT Rally Sport Convertible model. It is Summit white with a black top, features red rally stripes, an adrenaline red interior and 20” 5-split spoke wheels with black star center caps. The car has a 3.6 V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Other included options are heated front seats, a remote starter and custom Win2020 license plates.

“We cannot thank Keith enough for his generous support of high-quality health care close to home,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO of both hospitals and Fairview Manor. Community support provides the funds each hospital has to purchase new and replacement patient and resident care equipment. Having hospitals and a long- term care home that are well resourced is always important, and seems even more critical when our communities are counting on us for care in uncertain times. Community members who buy tickets will help ensure that our physicians and staff continue to have the right tools with which to care for our patients and residents.”

The Win2020 Hospital Lottery is licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (License Number 11950). All net proceeds will be shared equally between the two foundations.

http://www.win2020.ca/