Garlic scape pop-up market, July 1

Saturday, July 1, 2023
Garlic scape pop-up market at the corner of Augusta Street homestead in Almonte 

Saturday July 1st 10am-2pm

Fresh garlic scapes in bundles and pounds are available at the Augusta Street corner homestead this Saturday July 1st 10 am-2 pm. In Almonte, corner of Augusta Street and Martin Street North. Please bring your own bag.

Payment options include cash or e-transfer.

If you’d like me to put any aside for pick-up or delivery at another time please be in touch. Email (naomideville@gmail.com) or text (613 290-0637).

  • bundle of 10: $5
  • 1/2 lb (25-30): $10
  • 1 lb (50-60): $15

What are garlic scapes? These are the pre-bulb tasties that shoot up beyond the leaves in June and begin to curl. There’s a window when it curls about 1 or 2 times and the stem can be easily snapped off. Scapes will keep in a plastic bag in the fridge for about 2-3 weeks. Scapes can be used in so many amazing and versatile ways! It can be chopped up raw, or try them in a sauté, roasted, pickled, mixed with butter, just like you would the cloves. I like to toss them whole with oil, salt and pepper and cook them on the bbq. But since the fresh scape window is very short I like to extend their life. They can be dried and made into powder, or mixed with salt. Garlic scape pesto is my absolute favourite thing. I’d be happy to share recipes!

