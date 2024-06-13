Genealogy resource on display at Middleville & District Museum’s Strawberry Social, June 24

The Middleville & District Museum boasts a large collection of genealogy resources. Old maps and atlases show original local names. Township Tax Roll records show names and locations of landowners beginning in 1851. Township and school meeting records give clues to the history of the area. Cemetery and church records confirm names and connections. During their upcoming Strawberry Social, volunteers will be showcasing this collection and answering visitor questions.

“Family history, or genealogy, is a wonderful way to better understand where we come from” said President Alice Borrowman. “Recording your family history may help you learn more about yourself. Our Resource Library is an excellent starting point for your research.”

This display coincides with our Strawberry Social. Join us Saturday, June 24, between noon and 4pm. Enjoy strawberries with shortcake and ice cream, local coffee, and lemonade! This family-friendly event is the perfect chance to soak up the summer sun, connect with your neighbours, and learn more about your local museum. $5 each or by donation.

The Middleville and District Museum is open every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday until October 14, 2024 (Thanksgiving weekend).

For more information on upcoming events, visit our website at www.middlevillemuseum.org or find us on Facebook.