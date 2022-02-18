Get creative on your birdhouses

The floodgates are opening!

Birdhouse Bonanza is expanding to encompass the concept of “it takes a village to raise the birds.” Several bird house builders are looking to encourage more than nesting with bird feeders, hummingbird feeders, and even birdbaths. So here’s the challenge: create something more than a house. Make a birdbath, a feeder, even a container for birdhouse materials like alpaca wool or your dog’s winter shedding. (Oh yes, birds will like to line a nest with that!)

A feeder can be made of PVC pipe, a log with holes drilled for peanut butter or suet, or a tray where seed-eaters can easily pick up food. The downside? The squirrels will be there before you can say “Dinner’s ready”! How can you get around that? Check out birdwatching-bliss.com or https://100things2do.ca/diy-bird-feeder for ideas and easy builds.

Hummingbird feeders can be made of pop bottles or glass containers that can be painted. A cork or rubber stopper with a small plastic tube will be enough to attract the hummingbirds. https://creaturehero.org/creature-hero-projects will get you started. Be sure you never use food colouring in your feeder. You could poison the very birds you want to attract!

Birdbaths are limitless! A garbage can lid, a shallow bowl, anything with a lip where the birds can perch before their ablutions are all that the birds want. No need to provide towels. Bonus: you could attract butterflies with a bit of citrus fruit or bananas on the side!

When your project is ready, contact barbaracarroll493@gmail.com or aljones@xplornet.com with a picture of your creation and we will help you get it registered for the auction. Entries must be in before April 14. The auction will run from April 18-29.