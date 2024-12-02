Thoughts on a local hospital visit

I took a dear friend for a medical procedure at one of our local hospitals.

I dropped her off inside, at the entrance, and after having parked, took her up to surgical daycare and checked her in.

I was amazed by the organized chaos, from staff to the patients and friends and family who accompanied them.

They were looks of anxiety, concern, feelings of worry, nervousness, or unease, typically about an imminent event or something with an uncertain outcome.

There also were looks of calmness and serenity.

I saw all ages and races of people who had come together to aid and support each other in a time of need.

They let the person know they cared and were available to help in any way possible. Sometimes, just a few kind words can make a big difference. “I’m here for you.” “You’re not alone in this.” “I’m sorry that you’re going through this.” “Is there anything I can do to help?”

While waiting outside I observed all modes of transportation from walking, bicycling, buses, shuttles, taxis, personal cars ranging from ordinary to high-end vehicles. They came with wheelchairs, walkers, canes, stretchers and personal support.

There was so much traffic. But I never heard one horn of frustration, mechanical or physical, from anyone.

It was as if the people of the world had unified in a single purpose.

WOW. If only we could transplant this all around the world, there would be peace on earth and goodwill to everyone. A place for all to live together in strength and unity.

Keith Sheldrick