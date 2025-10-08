Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Ginger-Garlic Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Ginger-Garlic Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

by Susan Hanna

This stir-fry recipe from Bon Appetit combines tender pieces of chicken with bok choy, mushrooms and snow peas in a ginger-garlic flavoured sauce. Marinate the chicken briefly in soy sauce, mirin and cornstarch. Pulse scallions, garlic and ginger in a food processor until finely chopped. Stir fry the chicken and set aside. Stir fry scallion mixture briefly and then add bok choy, mushrooms and snow peas. Cook for a few minutes and then return the chicken to the pan. Add soy sauce, mirin and water and stir fry for a few more minutes. Top with scallions and serve with rice.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce and Shirakiku brand mirin. Both are free of additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1½ lb. (680 g) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, sliced on a diagonal ¼ inch (0.6 cm) thick
  • 5 tbsp. (75 ml) soy sauce, divided
  • 2 tbsp. (30 ml) mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine), divided
  • 1 tbsp. (15 ml) cornstarch
  • 4 scallions, white and pale green and dark green parts separated, thinly sliced
  • 6 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 2-inch (5-cm) piece ginger, scrubbed, coarsely chopped
  • 4 tbsp. (60 ml) vegetable oil, divided
  • 8 oz. (227 g) baby bok choy, halved lengthwise
  • 8 oz. (227 g) mushrooms, trimmed, sliced
  • 8 oz. (227 g) snow peas, trimmed
  • Kosher salt (optional)
  • Cooked rice (for serving)

Preparation:

  1. Toss chicken with 2 tbsp. (30 ml) soy sauce and 1 tbsp. (15 ml) mirin in a medium bowl. Sprinkle 1 tbsp. (15 ml) cornstarch over; toss to coat.
  2. Pulse white and pale green parts of scallions, garlic cloves and ginger in a food processor until very finely chopped.
  3. Heat 2 tbsp. (30 ml) vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Arrange chicken in skillet in an even layer and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown underneath, about 3 minutes. Turn chicken over and cook until golden brown on other side, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
  4. Heat remaining 2 tbsp. (30 ml) vegetable oil in same skillet. Add scallion mixture and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add baby bok choy, mushrooms and snow peas and cook, tossing, until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Return chicken and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add remaining 3 tbsp. (45 ml) soy sauce and 1 tbsp. (15 ml) mirin and ¼ cup (60 ml) water, scraping up any browned bits stuck to bottom of pan. Cook, tossing, until vegetables are tender and sauce is slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; taste and season with kosher salt if needed.
  5. Divide stir-fry among plates; top with dark green parts of 4 scallions. Serve with cooked rice alongside.

From Bon Appetit

