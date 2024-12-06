Friday, December 6, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Ancient Technologies

Rosemary Leach Some years ago, I was...

Gingerbread Village Creation, December 14

Ottawa Cohousing and Fiddlehead Commons are joining...

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — December 11

BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in...
The BillboardGingerbread Village Creation, December 14

Gingerbread Village Creation, December 14

Ottawa Cohousing and Fiddlehead Commons are joining forces to bring you a fun and festive Information Session. Contribute your artistic skills to our collective village and learn about cohousing communities while you decorate.

Saturday, December 14, 2024    2 – 4pm

Almonte Library 155 High Street, Almonte

Come by on the day of the event, or register ahead by email to info@ottawacohousing.ca

Gingerbread, candy and icing all supplied. Take home a tasty memento!

This event is open to anyone, families encouraged.

Pay what you can – suggested donation of $5 – $10 (no one turned away for lack of funds)

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone