Gingerbread Village Creation, December 14

Ottawa Cohousing and Fiddlehead Commons are joining forces to bring you a fun and festive Information Session. Contribute your artistic skills to our collective village and learn about cohousing communities while you decorate.

Saturday, December 14, 2024 2 – 4pm

Almonte Library 155 High Street, Almonte

Come by on the day of the event, or register ahead by email to info@ottawacohousing.ca

Gingerbread, candy and icing all supplied. Take home a tasty memento!

This event is open to anyone, families encouraged.

Pay what you can – suggested donation of $5 – $10 (no one turned away for lack of funds)