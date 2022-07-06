Grand Re-Opening of Heritage Cabin – July 23

The time has come to celebrate the official grand reopening of Almonte’s historic pioneer cabin located at the North Lanark Regional Museum!

Join us anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 23rd as we welcome guests and visitors once again to tour through this fascinating landmark. We’ll have classic lawn games like horseshoes, pioneer toys, and crafts for kids. All day, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the cabin and the ways pioneer families lived their lives, and between 1:30 and 3:00, you can take a tour with our most active volunteers who will explain the process of restoring our historic building.

Stop by from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy a live performance by a local fiddlers’ group. At 1 p.m. we’ll begin our official opening ceremony and twine cutting! Alex Gillis, president of the North Lanark Historical Society will say a few words, and cake will be served.

Lemonade and cookies baked from recipes in our museum collection will be available while supplies last. We encourage visitors to bring their own picnic, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs.

There is no admission cost to participate in the re-opening festivities, but donations are always welcome to assist with our ongoing restorations and programming costs.

—

The heritage Almonte cabin was built near the current roundabout in the 1840’s. It was moved to its present location in 1983 by the North Lanark Historical Society. The building has been displayed over the years in ways that reflect the lived experiences of pioneer settlers to Lanark County, showcasing a range of artefacts that were important in pioneering times.

This important building has been closed to the public throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, giving the Historical Society a fantastic opportunity to undertake much needed restorative work. Through the generosity of a community that responded in earnest to our fundraising campaign, we have successfully raised the building off the ground and placed it on new footings, repaired some exterior logs, and re-chinked and resealed areas between the logs. We have also been able to complete significant repairs to the attached side shed, install new doors, and clean the interior to provide better and safer artefact display.

But there is still work to be done to complete this project. The North Lanark Historical Society plans to build a third external building to complement the existing pioneer cabin. This third building will be used as a display area for large agricultural tools and machines currently housed in the North Lanark Regional Museum collection, many of which had temporary homes inside the pioneer log cabin.

To donate to this ongoing fundraising campaign, visit our website at www.northlanarkregionalmuseum. com