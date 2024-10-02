Greek Potato Salad with Roasted Red Peppers

by Susan Hanna

This potato salad from Chatelaine was a big hit with the family this summer. Boil mini potatoes until tender. Combine oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and salt in a large bowl and add peppers, tomatoes and olives. Add the potatoes and toss. Arrange greens on a platter and top with warm potato mixture. Sprinkle with feta before serving. Cook’s note: I used multi-coloured mini potatoes and omitted the greens.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice. I used Unico roasted red peppers, Savor sun-dried tomatoes, Jesse Tree olives and Krinos feta—all are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1.5 lb (680 g) mini yellow potatoes

3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp (5 ml) dried Greek oregano

½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt

½ cup (125 ml) jarred roasted red peppers, drained and thinly sliced

¼ cup (60 ml) oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and thinly sliced

1/3 cup (83 ml) pitted kalamata olives, halved

1 5-oz (142-g) package spring mix

1/3 cup (83 ml) crumbled feta cheese

Preparation:

Add potatoes to a large pot of cold salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, 15 minutes. Drain and run under cold water for 30 seconds, until cool enough to handle but still warm. Halve or quarter larger potatoes and set aside. Whisk oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and salt in a large bowl. Stir in peppers, tomatoes and olives. Add potatoes to dressing and toss to coat. Arrange spring mix on a platter. Top with warm potato mixture. Sprinkle with feta.

From Chatelaine