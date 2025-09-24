Grief support in Almonte – for kids & caregivers

This fall, the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team and Open Doors Mental Health are offering free supports for families and those who work with children:

Kids Grief Group (Ages 8–12): This 3-week group provides kids with a safe, supportive space to share feelings, connect with peers, and learn healthy ways to understand and talk about grief. Caregivers will also receive resources to support their child at home. Runs Wednesdays, Oct 1 – Oct 15, 2025, 6:00–7:15pm at the Almonte Library . Registration is required but children do not need to attend all three sessions. To register, call: 613-256-9370 ext. 4056 .

This 3-week group provides kids with a safe, supportive space to share feelings, connect with peers, and learn healthy ways to understand and talk about grief. Caregivers will also receive resources to support their child at home. Runs . Supporting Grieving Children & Youth – Parent/Caregiver Info Night:Join us on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 6:00–7:15pm at the Almonte Library for a free information night designed to help caregivers support children and youth through grief. Learn practical ways to support the children you care for and work with. To register, call 613-256-1037 or email almonteib@ missmillslibrary.com.