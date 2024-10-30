Halloumi Couscous Salad with Lemon

by Susan Hanna

This salad from Evergreen Kitchen is light and delicious. Warm spices and garlic in oil and add chickpeas. Cook for a few minutes and remove from heat. Prepare couscous, add lemon juice and add the chickpea mixture. Add cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, basil, and mint and toss everything together. Sear the halloumi until golden brown, tear into pieces and serve over the couscous.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Blue Menu chickpeas, President’s Choice couscous and Saputo halloumi. All are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely grated (ideally on a microplane, otherwise minced)

2 teaspoons (10 ml) ground cumin

1½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) ground coriander

1½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) fine sea salt

¼ to ½ (1.25 to 2.5 ml) teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 15 oz (398 ml) can chickpeas, rinsed

1½ cup (375 ml) couscous

1½ cup (375 ml) boiling water (from kettle or stove)

½ cup (125 ml) fresh lemon juice

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

12 oz (340 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup (250 ml) thinly sliced red onion

1 cup (250 ml) chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 cup (250 ml) chopped fresh basil

½ cup (125 ml) chopped fresh mint

8.8 oz (250 g) halloumi cheese, sliced ¼-inch (0.5-cm thick)

Preparation:

Warm spices and chickpeas: In a large nonstick skillet, combine olive oil, garlic, cumin, coriander, salt, and red pepper flakes. Warm over low heat until the spices begin to sizzle, about 1 minute. Add chickpeas and cook, stirring frequently, until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat. Prep couscous: Meanwhile, add couscous to a large bowl and pour the boiling water over top. Immediately cover the bowl with a baking sheet or plate, to trap in the steam. Let steam for 5 minutes undisturbed, or until water is fully absorbed and couscous is tender. Pour in lemon juice. Use a fork to gently fluff the couscous. Combine: Pour the oil and chickpea mixture over the lemony couscous (scrape as much oil as you can into the bowl, then set aside the skillet without wiping it down). Toss to mix. Add cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, basil, and mint. Toss again, to mix. Taste and season with more salt if needed. Sear halloumi: Reheat the nonstick skillet over medium heat. Arrange the halloumi in the skillet and cook until both sides are golden-brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Tear halloumi into bite-sized pieces and sprinkle over the salad, then serve. Serves 6.

From Evergreen Kitchen