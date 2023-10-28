Saturday, October 28, 2023
Halloween and Christmas village items for sale

Editor’s note: This item didn’t arrive in our inbox until a day or two after it was sent, unfortunately. The sale still continues.

Saturday and Sunday, October 28-29, 2023

8am-11am each day or by appointment

131 Elgin St, Almonte

RoadToWisdom@hotmail.com

These items are from our personal collection and were occasionally used for our tabletop Halloween Village and Christmas displays, including at the Almonte Toy Show, but many items were never used. Even just a few make an interesting scene on bookshelves,  fireplace mantles, as well as tables.

  • Over 150 ceramic, collectible Department 56 Halloween and Christmas Snow Village buildings and figurines for tabletop display – original boxes – all items ‘retired’ so not being produced anymore – $10 to $300 each
  • 12 resin Halloween Village items – Lemax brand – $4 to $30 each
  • Various other Halloween decorations – mostly $1 to $5 each

10% discount if buying 5 or more items.

