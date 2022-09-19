Monday, September 19, 2022
Hatha yoga session to support Stir It Up Collective

Stir It Up Collective invites you to join us for a morning of gentle flow Hatha yoga to learn how somatic healing practices can be beneficial for all bodies.

SIUC is a start-up nonprofit organization based in Lanark County whose mission is to support people’s recovery from sexual exploitation through skills development, healing workshops, and employment readiness programming.

This class will be led by a certified instructor who can modify the practice to be accessible for all. Bring your own mat or blanket, water bottle, and comfortable clothing.

Bags of specially branded Equator coffee will be for sale at the event for $20 per bag, along with handmade meditation benches, $50 each.

Stir up conversation, stir up community, stir up culture.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

