Haunted House at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, October 29 & 30

Prepare for a Scare! Mississippi Mills Youth Centre Brings Haunted House to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Almonte, On-, The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre (MMYC) is proud to partner with the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) this October to host the 5th Annual Haunted House Fundraiser! This highly anticipated annual fundraiser supports free and low-cost youth programs offered by Mississippi Mills Youth Centre all year long! Scaring the socks off Almonte since their first Haunted House at the MMYC in 2018, youth volunteers ages 10-18 have been dedicated to raising funds for the community organization and are now excited to help and host at a new location; the MVTM. The theme for this year’s Haunted House will be a spooky sleepaway camp! It will be taking place on October 29 and 30.

October 29th, 2023

3-4:30pm All Ages

5:30-9pm Ages 10+

October 30th, 2023

5-9pm All Ages

$10 per person (Aged 10+)

$5 per person (9 & under)

Since opening their doors in 2016, the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has become a well-known community resource supporting youth, families, and the greater community. MMYC offers a go-to location for youth ages 10-18 where they can “drop-in” in the evenings; during critical hours when important resources are often unavailable to youth. MMYC empowers youth by offering training and leadership opportunities where they are able to learn life skills and use them to give back to the community through volunteer opportunities, charitable fundraisers, and youth-led projects. Over the course of the next few weeks local youth will be working tirelessly on making this year’s Haunted House our biggest and best yet. From storytelling to prop creation, our youth will be learning to work together and utilize their unique strengths in an effort to bring exceptional scares to Mississippi Mills.

As Canada’s first Rainbow Registered museum and national historic site, the MVTM endeavors to weave a truly inclusive tapestry of local history with the stories of underrepresented communities. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with MVTM in our efforts to make MMYC, the Museum, and our greater community safe, welcoming, and open to all.

Join us this October in supporting our local Youth Centre, Textile Museum, and our next generation of community leaders!

Let the Youth Centre and Textile Museum know how AWESOME they are by donating online!

Mississippi Mills Youth Centre: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/52273?v2=true

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum: https://mvtm.ca/donate/

If you’d like to volunteer for this event, please email Lilli at executivedirector@mmyc.ca or call 613-256-5959, or email Micheal at m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca