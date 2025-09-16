Heather Sheffield — obituary

SHEFFIELD, Heather Jane

June 23, 1946 – September 13, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family of Heather Sheffield (nee Jardine) announces her passing on Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Almonte, at the age of 79 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Alan and her three daughters Jennifer, Sarah (Mark), and Emily (Charles). Cherished by her grandchildren Molly, Lilian, George, Abigael and Charlie. Predeceased by her parents John and Marjorie Jardine and sister Wendy Thorne. Heather will be lovingly remembered by her nephew Christopher Thorne and niece Kimberly Thorne (Greg Hawkins), her extended Jardine and Sansom families, and her many friends.

Heather was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and community member. Born on June 23, 1946 in Montreal, Quebec, her family soon moved to Port Hope, Ontario where her father took a job with Eldorado Nuclear. When Heather was a teenager, she moved with her family to Broadview Avenue in Ottawa, and was elected head girl at Nepean High School. After getting a degree in liberal arts at St. Patrick’s College, she married Alan in September of 1968. Heather and Alan spent two years in Toronto before moving to the friendly town of Almonte. They shared a wonderful life together for fifty-seven years.

Heather made a lovely home for her family. Throughout the years, she created many special holidays and traditions, which her family appreciated and will always cherish. Her time at home was often spent knitting and sewing various projects for her house and family, and planning for future vacations. Heather was fortunate enough to travel the world with Alan, family and friends. She looked forward to Thursday lunches with the ladies and monthly book club meetings. Heather loved to chat, read and enjoy a beautiful June day on the porch.

Heather contributed to her community in many ways, including volunteer work with the Hospital Auxiliary, the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Altar Guild, the Ballet Club and the Girl Guides. She also spent many years working for British Columbia House in Ottawa where she provided timely and important advice to several BC Premiers. After her retirement 24 years ago, Heather continued to give to her community as a member of the Almonte General Hospital Board of Directors and the Almonte General Hospital Foundation Board.

Family and friends are invited to attend the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home, 127 Church St., Almonte, on Thursday, September 18, 2025 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. for visitation. A service will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte, Ontario.

The family would like to send sincere thanks to Dr. Harvey, Dr. Dennis, Dr. Vickers, Nurse Sarah Munro, and the teams at Bayshore HealthCare and the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation.