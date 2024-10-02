Mississippi-Madawaska Land Trust celebrates OTF grant from Ontario government

On Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., local MPP John Jordan will be at the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) offices to celebrate their receipt of two Ontario Trillium Foundation grants from the Government of Ontario.

MPP Jordan and an OTF volunteer will attend the event to acknowledge the government grants and their impact on the community.

Steve Kotze, MMLT’s president, will discuss the importance of the provincial grants for the organization and the significant local impact of conservation work on wilderness areas, species at risk, and climate change.

MMLT will acknowledge the valued support of community grants and local partnerships from Lanark County, the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, and the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority. Representatives from each organization will be present at the event.

John Jordan, MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Ontario Trillium Foundation representative

Stephen Kotze, President of the MMLT Board of Directors

Stacie Lloyd, Executive Director, MMLT

Andrew Dunbar, Conservation Coordinator, MMLT

DATE: October 3, 2024

TIME: 11 a.m. – noon

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust Office (Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority BOARDROOM)

10970 Highway #7

Carleton Place, ON