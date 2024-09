The Almonte Civitan is fundraising to build an accessible family playground. You can support this project by taking part in our fundraising events:

Monster Bingo, Saturday September 14, 9:30 AM to 4 PM Almonte Civitan Hall.

Music Trivia Night, Thursday September 26. 6:30 to 9:30 PM. Almonte Civitan Hall.

Eddie and the Stingrays Dinner and Dance, Almonte Civitan Hall, October 19

Mom to Mom’s Sale, Almonte Civitan Hall, November 2

Information here: https://almontecivitan.com/shop/