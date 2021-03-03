by Susan Hanna

This tasty stir-fry from NYT Cooking is a quick weeknight meal. Make a simple sauce of water and honey and toss the chicken in flour, turmeric and salt. Cook the chicken for a few minutes, add chopped asparagus and then the honey mixture. Cook for a few more minutes until the chicken is done and the asparagus is tender.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the turmeric to make sure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Marukan rice vinegar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons (45 ml) honey

¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) black pepper, plus more to taste

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons (30 ml) all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons (7.5 ml) ground turmeric

1 pound (454 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

1 tablespoon (15 ml) canola oil

12 ounces (340 g) asparagus, trimmed and thinly sliced on an angle

1 teaspoon (5 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar or soy sauce

1 lime, cut into wedges (optional)

Preparation:

In a small bowl or measuring cup, stir together ¼ (60 ml) cup water with the honey, pepper and ½ (2.5 ml) teaspoon salt; set honey mixture aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, turmeric and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt. Add the chicken and toss until coated. In a medium (10-inch/25-cm) non-stick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook until the turmeric is fragrant and the chicken is golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Add the asparagus, season with salt, stir to combine and cook until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the honey mixture and cook, stirring, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the vinegar, if using. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with lime squeezed over top, if you like.

From NYT Cooking