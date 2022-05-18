Help support your local museums this summer: raffle

Mississippi Valley Textile MuseumNorth Lanark Regional Museum

How well do you know your community museums? This summer the Mill of Kintail Museum, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, and the North Lanark Regional Museum are happy to offer an exciting community raffle. The raffle basket contains a large hand-knit wall hanging featuring the museums of Mississippi Mills by renowned Toronto area artist Kirk Dunn, also known as The Knitting Pilgrim, and other prizes celebrating our museums’ unique heritage collections.

The raffle basket will travel to each museum, starting at the North Lanark Regional Museum in the picturesque village of Appleton from May to June, coinciding with May is Museum Month. Stop in and explore their displays showcasing the unique history of the North Lanark region, including a heritage pioneer log cabin, and enjoy their special community outreach programming.

Then, through June and July, visit the Mill of Kintail Museum at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Conservation Area and explore the lives of two of Mississippi Mills’ most celebrated and world-renowned residents, Dr. James Naismith, inventor of basketball, and sculptor R. Tait McKenzie. These collections are locally, nationally, and internationally significant, and the beautifully maintained mill building and walking trails are a must-see stop for residents and tourists alike.

Finally, in August and September, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum on the historic Mississippi River is the place to be as it hosts the 27th annual Fibrefest! Visit Almonte on the weekend of September 10th and 11th for in-person workshops, fantastic contemporary textile and historic exhibitions, and an amazing roster of textile vendors and makers from across Canada.

Tickets for the raffle are available at each museum from May to September and start at $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20 and can be purchased with cash or a cheque made out to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. All proceeds will be shared among the three museums. This fundraiser will help support community activities and events at each museum, exhibition development and research, and the preservation of their important collections.

The winner will be drawn on Monday, September 12th.