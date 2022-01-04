The community is invited to attend our Annual General Meeting

on Thursday, January 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

We are honoured to welcome guest speaker, Tony Belcourt, O.C., L.L.D. (Hon),

who will be speaking on Indigenous Palliative Care Protocols.

If you would like to attend please send an email to admin@hhnl.ca no later than Sunday, January 9, 2022.

You will be sent a Zoom link as well as an information package and agenda.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about HHNL and the range of services we offer to the people of North Lanark.

Jan Watson

Chair – Home Hospice North Lanark