Homeless youth at risk of human trafficking

Stir It Up Collective and Cornerstone Landing Youth Services are joining together to bring a special event to our community to discuss and consider possible solutions to the issue of youth homelessness and human trafficking.

This free event aims to raise awareness and foster understanding of the challenges faced by our youth. With expert speakers who have extensive knowledge of youth homelessness and trafficking, we hope to engage attendees in meaningful discussions.

Our rural community is not immune to these issues. By collaborating and sharing resources, we can create a stronger support network, ensuring that our young people receive the protection and opportunities they deserve. Your participation would not only enrich the dialogue but also help amplify our collective efforts to safeguard our youth. Together, we can empower our community and make a significant impact.

Terrilee Kelford from Cornerstone Landing, Wendy Gee from New Day Services for Youth and Adults, along with a person who can speak to their own lived experience, will participate in a panel discussion. Ramsey Hart from The Table Community Food Centre will be our moderator. Details are in the attached poster. So please reserve your space through our Eventbrite page (link below and QR code on the poster).

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: ConnectWell Community Health, 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place (off Findlay near Franktown Road)

Link to Register: Stand Up for Youth

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stand-up-for-youth-youth-homelessness-and-human-trafficking-tickets-1058320377739?aff=oddtdtcreator