Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Greta Podleski’s Yum & Yummer is a healthy rendition of this popular take-out dish. Marinate the beef while you prepare the sauce and vegetables. Brown the beef and remove from heat. Steam the broccoli, return the beef to the pan, add the onions and add the sauce. Let it bubble for a few minutes and serve, garnished with sesame seeds.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce, as it is preserved with alcohol instead of sodium benzoate. I have not been able to find additive-free hoisin sauce, so I make my own; find the recipe here. I used Better Than Bouillon chicken paste instead of beef broth and Lee Kum Kee sesame oil. Both are additive-free. Check the hot pepper flakes and sesame seeds to make sure they don’t contain colour, preservatives or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Marinade

1 tbsp (15 ml) reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) hoisin sauce

2 tsp (10 ml) grated fresh gingerroot

1 tsp (5 ml) minced garlic

1 tsp (5 ml) cornstarch

1 lb (454 g) sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain

Sauce

½ cup (125 ml) reduced-sodium beef broth

2 tbsp (30 ml) hoisin sauce

1 tbsp (15 ml) reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tsp (10 ml) grated fresh gingerroot

1 tsp (5 ml) minced garlic

1 tsp (5 ml) dark sesame oil

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 tbsp (15 ml) peanut oil

4 cups (1 L) broccoli florets

¼ cup (60 ml) chopped green onions

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Preparation:

In a medium bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients until well blended. Add beef and toss to coat evenly with marinade. Let beef stand at room temperature for 20 minutes while you prepare the sauce and chop vegetables. Whisk together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl or measuring cup and set aside until ready to use. Heat peanut oil in a non-stick wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef. Cook and stir until lightly browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove beef from wok and keep warm. Add vegetables and ½ cup (125 ml) of water to wok. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender-crisp, about 4 minutes, or cooked to your liking (the water helps steam the vegetables, so if your wok has a lid use it). Return beef to wok, stir in onions and make a well in the centre. Add sauce. Let it bubble a bit, then give everything a good stir and cook until sauce has thickened. Top with toasted sesame seed before serving.

From Yum & Yummer