‘Honouring our Loyalist Ancestors and 1812 Veterans,’ April 27

Join the North Lanark Historical Society on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. as we host David Smith and his presentation, “Honouring our Loyalist Ancestors and 1812 Veterans.”

Since the Bicentennial in 2012, the Canadian Fencibles have been marking and remembering War of 1812 Veterans at rest in Eastern Ontario. To date they have marked and entered over 50 veterans into the National database. This year, with the support of the Bay of Quinte and Kawartha branches of the United Empire Loyalists’ Association of Canada (UELAC), they will be marking twelve veterans in the Warkworth region and one in Mississippi Mills.

Next year they will be marking several cemeteries in Stone Mills. These men were loyal then and are loyal now. God Save the King!

Presenter David Smith has been involved in building the re-enactment of living history events in the Eastern Ontario Region for over twenty years. During the Bicentennial of the War of 1812 he served as a Director of the Provincial Planning Committee bringing to life Skirmishes at Gananoque, Iroquois, Hoople’s Creek, and the marquee event, The Flight of the Royal George.

In 2009, he hosted the largest Loyalist Landing ever at the 225th UELAC conference in Adolphustown. He has served as a Heritage Preservation Director at the 1796 Fairfield Gutzeit House and the UEL Heritage Centre & Park for over twenty years.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form at the link here (https://forms.gle/ BjRKWCKxwpK8KE4t7) with your name and email address or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here (https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/)