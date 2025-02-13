Honouring our Veterans’ Banner Program is accepting applications and photos Saturday February 15, 2025
Downstairs at the Almonte Legion
On Saturday February 15, 2025, we
are accepting applications in the Almonte Legion
Lounge (ground floor) between 8:30am and
11:00am during the Legion Breakfast.
A photo scanner will be available to digitize your
photo if necessary.
- The purpose of the ‘Honouring Our Veterans’ Banner Program is to:
Recognize and honour our Veterans and current serving members of the
Canadian, Allied, or Commonwealth Forces who have a tie to the communities
within the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.
- Promote Remembrance in our community, remembrance of their service and
sacrifice, and remembering all gave some, some gave all.
Through displaying banners of Veterans, we hope to engage the community in
honouring and remembering local Veterans through an initiative that will ensure
continued recognition and respect throughout future generations.
Veterans’ banners will be displayed throughout our Municipality from Legion Week in September until November 15th. The sponsor of the banner, normally family members,will pay $300 to have the banner designed, printed and displayed (includes taxes, shipping, hardware, installation, takedown, and storage).
All banners include the same flags, even if they served another allied country.
Veterans honoured in Mississippi Mills have a tie to the communities within the
Municipality of Mississippi Mills.
The Banner Committee will look after installation, takedown, cleaning, and storage.
Legion membership by the sponsor is not a requirement for participation in the banner
program.
Each Veteran’s banner will include their photo (in uniform), name, military affiliation, and
banner’s sponsor. Each banner will also include a combined Canadian and British Flag