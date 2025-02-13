Honouring our Veterans’ Banner Program is accepting applications and photos Saturday February 15, 2025

Downstairs at the Almonte Legion

On Saturday February 15, 2025, we

are accepting applications in the Almonte Legion

Lounge (ground floor) between 8:30am and

11:00am during the Legion Breakfast.

A photo scanner will be available to digitize your

photo if necessary.

The purpose of the ‘Honouring Our Veterans’ Banner Program is to:

Recognize and honour our Veterans and current serving members of the

Canadian, Allied, or Commonwealth Forces who have a tie to the communities

within the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

sacrifice, and remembering all gave some, some gave all.

Through displaying banners of Veterans, we hope to engage the community in

honouring and remembering local Veterans through an initiative that will ensure

continued recognition and respect throughout future generations.

Veterans’ banners will be displayed throughout our Municipality from Legion Week in September until November 15th. The sponsor of the banner, normally family members,will pay $300 to have the banner designed, printed and displayed (includes taxes, shipping, hardware, installation, takedown, and storage).

All banners include the same flags, even if they served another allied country.

Veterans honoured in Mississippi Mills have a tie to the communities within the

Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

The Banner Committee will look after installation, takedown, cleaning, and storage.

Legion membership by the sponsor is not a requirement for participation in the banner

program.

Each Veteran’s banner will include their photo (in uniform), name, military affiliation, and

banner’s sponsor. Each banner will also include a combined Canadian and British Flag