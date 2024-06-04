Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Horticultural Society returns with Yard of the Week 2024

The Almonte and District Horticultural Society in partnership with the Municipality of Mississippi Mills is sponsoring the 2024 Yard of the Week Competition.

Each week starting June 23rd for 10 weeks, a garden will be chosen by judges from the Horticultural Society. Winners will receive a gift bag with gardening items as well as a $25 gift certificate from a local plant nursery.  There will be one grand prize winner chosen randomly from the season’s 10 winners who will receive an $100 prize along with a free membership to the Almonte and District Horticultural Societies for the year 2025.

Everyone in Mississippi Mills is eligible. Anyone can nominate a garden; you don’t have to be a horticultural member and the judges will look at the gardens nominated on a weekly basis. You can nominate your own garden, your neighbour’s or anyone you’ve seen on your travels.  The number 1 requirement is that the garden is visible from public property.  The judges will not trespass on private property to judge nominated gardens.

This is what the judges will be looking for:

  • Design, based on creativity, balance and scale, use of colour and texture and flow,
  • Use of plant material, based on diversity, spacing and balance of plants,
  • Condition and Maintenance, by assessing cleanliness, pruning edging etc.,
  • Hardscaping, using an assortment of stones, fencing, garden art, furniture, etc.,
  • Environmental practices, such as mulches, rain barrel,
  • How the nominee’s garden contributes to the beautification of the community,
  • And lastly the garden’s overall impact and appeal.

All you have to do is send your nominations to the ADHS mailbox (adhsmailbox@gmail.com)  Looking forward to seeing all of your nominated gardens this year!

