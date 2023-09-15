Friday, September 15, 2023
How to grow your own pollinator garden FREE workshop!

Join Master Gardener Dale Odorizzi for a free workshop – How to Create a Vibrant Pollinator Garden For Any Yard. Presented by The Carleton Place Environmental Advisory Committee (CPEAC), Wednesday, September 20th from 7-8:30 pm.

Pollinators are essential to our existence! In this talk we will cover: The pollination process, threats to pollinators, the life cycle of a Bee, helping pollinators in your garden which includes location, diversity of flowers and seasons of bloom. We will also delve into the diversity of pollinators.

Wednesday, September 20th 7 pm to 8:30 pm at Mitchell’s Independent Grocers 455 McNeely Ave. in Carleton Place at the Upstairs meeting room.

Pre-registration is required by email to Laura Cupper at cuppscot@rogers.com to reserve your seat.

 

