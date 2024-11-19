Impact of the Canada Post labour action on the Almonte Lions Club Christmas Food Hamper Project

Questions have come up concerning the possible impact of the Postal Strike to Our Lions Club Christmas Food Hamper project: Questions are generally in 2 categories:
- How to Donate during a postal strike? A mailing went out to previous donors a few weeks ago, so some donations may be held in the mail, but others may be awaiting a resolution when the labour action is resolved. We are confident that these donations will arrive safely ay some point in the future. HOWEVER, two methods remain active during postal interruptions:
- A) . Via the Lions Club Facebook page … go to “learn more” , then select to donate Via the PayPal “Giving Fund”. There are no fees associated, with this route and charitable receipt will come directly from Pay Pal or
B). Via e-transfer to almontelcfoundation@gmail.com , that is via the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation email address. It is set up for auto deposit so does not require any security question, but should include a mailing address in the message section in order to receive a charitable receipt. Folks looking to help fund this project are encouraged to use either of these routes to make their donations
- The other important question for our community is: How do I register to receive a Christmas Food Basket? Again, an easy question to answer. Request are handled by Carebridge Community Support Corp. The contact there is Jenni Poulin at 613- 256- 1031. (This keeps the volunteers at arms length from the recipients and ensure confidentiality and sensitivity.) Our “drive Thru” model is intended to be efficient and preserves dignity for all. As always, the baskets will be very generous and provide food items for several days as well as a traditional holiday meal. Hopefully this will relieve financial pressure and allow children to receive gifts that might not otherwise be possible. (Hampers are limited to residents of Mississippi Mills. Neighbouring communities have similar programs in place for their residents.)
3.Important dates are: groceries assembled into Baskets on Friday the 20th of Dec, with distribution occurring in the morning of Saturday Dec 21st at the Almonte Civitan Hall
- We are always looking for folks who would like to volunteer to help either on the 20 or 21st. To ensure an orderly process, Volunteers who would like to help should contact the Amonte Lions Club via a message on our Facebook page. Please leave your name and phone number so that we can contact you and confirm your availability. We will do our best to schedule everyone efficiently. A good example of “many hands make work light”
- This project is an excellent example of 3 community agencies all working together on behalf of our community! Lions, Civitans and Carebridge – working together on behalf of others!
- Finally, please remember the Santa Claus Parade on Dec 8th. Once again, the Almonte Lions Club will provide Free Hot Dogs and Hot Chocolate following the parade in the upper hall of the arena. Come out and enjoy the Festive Season!