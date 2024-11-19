Impact of the Canada Post labour action on the Almonte Lions Club Christmas Food Hamper Project

Questions have come up concerning the possible impact of the Postal Strike to Our Lions Club Christmas Food Hamper project: Questions are generally in 2 categories:

How to Donate during a postal strike? A mailing went out to previous donors a few weeks ago, so some donations may be held in the mail, but others may be awaiting a resolution when the labour action is resolved. We are confident that these donations will arrive safely ay some point in the future. HOWEVER, two methods remain active during postal interruptions: A) . Via the Lions Club Facebook page … go to “learn more” , then select to donate Via the PayPal “Giving Fund”. There are no fees associated, with this route and charitable receipt will come directly from Pay Pal or

B). Via e-transfer to almontelcfoundation@gmail.com , that is via the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation email address. It is set up for auto deposit so does not require any security question, but should include a mailing address in the message section in order to receive a charitable receipt. Folks looking to help fund this project are encouraged to use either of these routes to make their donations

The other important question for our community is: How do I register to receive a Christmas Food Basket? Again, an easy question to answer. Request are handled by Carebridge Community Support Corp. The contact there is Jenni Poulin at 613- 256- 1031. (This keeps the volunteers at arms length from the recipients and ensure confidentiality and sensitivity.) Our “drive Thru” model is intended to be efficient and preserves dignity for all. As always, the baskets will be very generous and provide food items for several days as well as a traditional holiday meal. Hopefully this will relieve financial pressure and allow children to receive gifts that might not otherwise be possible. (Hampers are limited to residents of Mississippi Mills. Neighbouring communities have similar programs in place for their residents.)

3.Important dates are: groceries assembled into Baskets on Friday the 20th of Dec, with distribution occurring in the morning of Saturday Dec 21st at the Almonte Civitan Hall