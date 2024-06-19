Tomato, Olive and Feta-Stuffed Eggplant

bySusan Hanna

This recipe from Canadian Living is a tasty vegetarian meal. Hollow out halved eggplants and bake the skins. Meanwhile, cook eggplant flesh, onion, garlic, seasoning, vinegar, cherry tomatoes, olives, pine nuts and feta. Stuff the hollowed eggplants with the eggplant-tomato mixture and serve with lemon wedges and yogurt.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Be sure the pine nuts don’t contain preservatives. I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar, Jesse Tree olives and Krinos feta. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 small eggplants

1 tsp (5 ml) coarse sea salt

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil, divided

½ small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tsp (5 ml) fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp (2.5 ml) ground cumin

Pinch cinnamon

1 tbsp (15 ml) red wine vinegar

10 oz (283 g) cherry tomatoes, halved, crushed and drained

½ cup (125 ml) halved pitted Kalamata olives

3 tbsp (15 ml) pine nuts

½ cup (125 ml) crumbled feta cheese

1 tbsp (15 ml) za’atar (a Middle Eastern spice)

¼ cup (60 ml) roughly chopped fresh cilantro

Olive oil (optional)

Lemon wedges (optional)

Plain yogurt (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C); line baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice eggplants in half lengthwise; sprinkle with coarse salt. Let stand for about 10 minutes. Using paper towel or clean tea towel, pat eggplants dry. Using spoon, scoop out flesh from eggplant, leaving about ¼ inch (0.6 cm) of flesh on the skin. Coarsely chop the eggplant flesh; set aside. Place eggplants on prepared baking sheet, hollowed side up; season with salt and pepper. Brush eggplants with 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the olive oil. Bake on middle rack of oven for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in skillet, heat remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add reserved eggplant flesh; cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add onion, garlic, thyme, cumin and cinnamon; cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add vinegar, tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, feta and za’atar; cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper and stir in cilantro. Cover and keep warm. Stuff hollowed eggplant skins with flesh mixture and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges and yogurt, if using.

From Canadian Living