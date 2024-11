by Edith Cody-Rice

A dark spooky Halloween, and with weather good enough to encourage trick or treating. On Shepherd Street in Almonte the talented Kathleen Fry carves a host of pumpkins every year which residents come to the street to enjoy. Here are this year’s offerings which light up this dark and spooky night. Tomorrow evening, Kathleen, along with many other residents will take her pumpkins up to the Almonte Alameda to line the trail for another amazing display.