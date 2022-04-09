‘It’s Our War’ at North Lanark Regional Museum

This year visit the North Lanark Regional Museum and experience our spring/summer exhibition, It’s Our War. This exhibition is inspired by a recent donation of an amazing collection of Canadian propaganda posters from the Second World War! See them on display for the first time and experience the war from the perspective of the people who stayed on the home front.

This exhibit features fifteen posters that were designed to encourage young students and their parents to buy war stamps and support the war effort in Europe and at home. It also looks at the rationing that local families faced, active recycling efforts, and how these families were encouraged to help in the war.

It’s Our War can be seen at the North Lanark Regional Museum weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and weekends starting in June. Appointments can be booked ahead of time by emailing nlrmuseum@gmail.com or phoning us at 613-257-8503, and walk-ins are always welcome!

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organization in operation since 1965! Admission to the museum is by donation, and you can become a member by visiting our website at www.northlanarkregionalmuseum. com