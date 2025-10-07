Tuesday, October 7, 2025
“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” — film, October 19

The second fall showing of the Mississippi Mills Film Society will take place on Sunday, October 19th 2 pm at the Almonte Legion. “Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” is both a light-hearted and witty comedy and a parallel journey of artistic discovery and romantic awakening. Young Agatha works as a clerk in the legendary Paris bookshop, Shakespeare & Company, but aspires to become a writer and to find the kind of romance in the works of her favourite writer, Jane Austen. Encouraged by her friend, Felix, she wins a place on a Jane Austen writing retreat in England and is soon entangled in a romantic triangle.

Tickets are $15 available through www.ticketsplease.ca.The Legion is accessible and seating is first-come/first-served.

