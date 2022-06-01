Jane Irwin: Seeing Double at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

An installation in Gallery II, June 1 – July 8, 2022

Artist Talk on Zoom/Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday June 15, 7pm-8pm.

From June 1 to July 8, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present JANE IRWIN: SEEING DOUBLE, an installation of ten works on paper and found objects by Toronto-based artist Jane Irwin. “In 2018, I found a vintage dressmaker’s form”, she states. “At the studio, I put it on like a vest and pressed the wire to take on my body’s shape. I felt that I was wearing a kind of armour.”

The works in this installation are inspired by the female form of the dressmaker’s mannequin and discarded objects such as metal fragments, pieces of fishing net, and feathers that the artist has collected in her studio. Starting with a drawing entitled “My Double” in 2018, the artist created nine new works on paper in 2021 and 2022, themed on warrior, angel, and guardian figures. She sees the creation of “doubles” as a response to the relentless pace of change and feelings of anxiety that the pandemic has heightened in society.

Jane Irwin received her BFA in drawing and painting from Mount Allison University, New Brunswick, in 1977. Drawing and painting have always been integral parts of her artistic explorations. In these pieces, natural elements and found objects are often the starting point from which the works evolve.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday June 15, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Jane Irwin will join us live via Zoom from her studio in Toronto to talk about her installation. You can join us from the comfort of your home – email us at info@sivarulrasa.com to register for this Zoom event.

For available works and more installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/jane-irwin/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033