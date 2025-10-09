Jocelyn Moher — obituary

Jocelyn Moher

Of Almonte, Ontario

1975 – 2025

Passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and her dogs, at the age of 50.

Devoted and loving wife of Ed Ladouceur. Deeply missed by her children Taylor (and her soon-to-arrive granddaughter Amaya), Skyler, and stepdaughter Zoe. Cherished daughter of Sheryl Moher and Timothy Moher (Carol). Lovingly remembered by her siblings Quintin, Adam, and Chareen (John). Fondly remembered by her father-in-law Ray (the late Lorna), and sister-in-law Terri. Jocelyn was a proud aunt to Mia, River, and Travis, and will be dearly missed by her many friends, extended family, and her three faithful furry companions.

In memory of Jocelyn, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Fly high, Joce. Your spirit is free, your love will always stay with us.

