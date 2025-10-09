Friday, October 10, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Jocelyn Moher — obituary

Jocelyn Moher Of Almonte, Ontario 1975 – 2025 Passed away...

Celebrate fall colours with a hike up Blueberry Mountain

The air is turning crisp, the leaves...

St George’s free Community Breakfast, October 11

St George’s free Community Breakfast on Saturday,...
ObituariesJocelyn Moher -- obituary

Jocelyn Moher — obituary

Jocelyn Moher
Of Almonte, Ontario
1975 – 2025

Passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and her dogs, at the age of 50.

Devoted and loving wife of Ed Ladouceur.  Deeply missed by her children Taylor (and her soon-to-arrive granddaughter Amaya), Skyler, and stepdaughter Zoe.  Cherished daughter of Sheryl Moher and Timothy Moher (Carol).  Lovingly remembered by her siblings Quintin, Adam, and Chareen (John).  Fondly remembered by her father-in-law Ray (the late Lorna), and sister-in-law Terri.  Jocelyn was a proud aunt to Mia, River, and Travis, and will be dearly missed by her many friends, extended family, and her three faithful furry companions.

In memory of Jocelyn, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Fly high, Joce. Your spirit is free, your love will always stay with us.

Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

Darene Brash — obituary

Heather Sheffield — obituary

Elisabeth Torok — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone