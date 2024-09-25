Empowering palliative care at home: How Lanark county paramedics support our community

Bridging Generations and Home Hospice North Lanark are pleased to present the next session in the Age Friendly Speakers Series. Join us on Thursday, October 24th from 1:30-2:50 p.m. at the Mississippi Mills Library Pakenham Branch, located at 112 McFarlane Street, for an informative presentation by the Lanark County Paramedic Service.

The topic, Community Paramedicine and Paramedics Providing Palliative Care, will explore the wide range of services offered by Community Paramedics, including regular home visits, wellness plans, and referrals to additional services. Learn how paramedics are providing essential support to palliative care patients and their caregivers in the community.

This session offers valuable insights into how paramedics help individuals receive care and remain at home during critical times. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from those at the forefront of community care!