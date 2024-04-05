John Sevenhuysen — obituary

Sevenhuysen, John

1951 – 2024

Peacefully in hospital, on April 1, 2024, in his 72nd year. Loving husband of Nancy, proud dad to Cheyenna (Andrew), Brittany (Justin), and Nick (Habiba). Beloved Poppa of Hunter, Ethan, Taylor, Jace, Harper and Lucas.

Pilot, A.M.E., boat builder, world traveller and MacGyver of all things, John will be missed and remembered in all our tomorrows.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Milko, Dr. Ray and the Almonte Med. Surg staff for their kindness and care. Also, thank you to all the staff at the Civic Hospital NACU and A2 for their care and support.

As per John’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

