100+ Women Who Care Lanark County Raises $6,700 for Home Hospice North Lanark!

100+ Women Who Care Lanark is a chapter of a worldwide organization based on a very simple model. Four times a year members gather for an hour (currently via Zoom), each with a $100 cheque in hand to listen to presentations from three local charities nominated by members. After the presentations have been made members can ask questions of the charity representative, and before the hour is over a vote is taken and the winner is announced.

The beauty of this wonderful organization is that they have no overhead or admin expense to cover. The simplicity and collaborative nature of the 100+ Women Who Care movement is what makes it so successful. The entire amount donated goes to the winning charity each quarter; a direct way to support worthwhile charities. For more information on this wonderful group, visit 100womenlanark.ca/.

On Monday, September 21, Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) was one of the charities invited to make a presentation. The presentation was made via a 5-minute video featuring Nancy Deschenes, Chair of the Board of Directors, who talked about the important work undertaken by HHNL. She then joined the meeting via Zoom to answer questions from the members.

At the end of the meeting, members voted and HHNL was honoured to come out on top! The total amount raised was $6,700. The Board of HHNL is very grateful to 100+ Women Who Care Lanark.

For those who are interested, we have posted Nancy’s video on our website at https://hhnl.ca/2020/10/01/home-hospice-north-lanark-presentation/