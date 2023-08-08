Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Long service awards at Almonte and CP health facilities

Long Service Awards Recognize Committed Team  More than...

For sale: Futon mattress

Futon mattress. 54"x78"x8". Like new.  No smoking,...

Margaret Sadler — obituary

Margaret Alma Sadler (née Fleming) May 2, 1938...
LivingHealthLong service awards at Almonte and CP health facilities

Long service awards at Almonte and CP health facilities

Long Service Awards Recognize Committed Team 

More than 80 staff and physicians were recently honoured at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital, Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and Lanark County Paramedic Service at the annual Long Service Award ceremonies.  Awards were presented for work milestones ranging from 5 years to 45 years.

The two longest-serving staff members who were honoured are both Registered Practical Nurses: Cathy Doe in Almonte for 30 years of service and Patricia Watchorn in Carleton Place for 45 years of service. In Almonte, Dr. Graeme McKillop was the longest-serving physician honoured for 20 years of service. In Carleton Place, it was Dr. Scott Higham, celebrating 40 years of service.

“We are very grateful for the dedicated care that those honoured in these ceremonies provide to our patients and residents every day,” said Mary Wilson Trider, president and CEO.

CEO Mary Wilson Trider presented a 30-year certificate to Cathy Doe and a 20-year certificate to Dr. Graeme McKillop (no photo available).
In Carleton Place, CEO Mary Wilson Trider (right) and Manager Hannah Larkin (middle) presented a 45-year certificate to Patricia Watchorn (left).
Mary Wilson Trider (right) and Chief of Staff Dr. Allyson Champagne (left) presented a 40-year certificate to Dr. Scott Higham (middle).

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone