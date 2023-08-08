Long service awards at Almonte and CP health facilities

Long Service Awards Recognize Committed Team

More than 80 staff and physicians were recently honoured at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital, Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor and Lanark County Paramedic Service at the annual Long Service Award ceremonies. Awards were presented for work milestones ranging from 5 years to 45 years.

The two longest-serving staff members who were honoured are both Registered Practical Nurses: Cathy Doe in Almonte for 30 years of service and Patricia Watchorn in Carleton Place for 45 years of service. In Almonte, Dr. Graeme McKillop was the longest-serving physician honoured for 20 years of service. In Carleton Place, it was Dr. Scott Higham, celebrating 40 years of service.

“We are very grateful for the dedicated care that those honoured in these ceremonies provide to our patients and residents every day,” said Mary Wilson Trider, president and CEO.