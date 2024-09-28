Monday, September 30, 2024
Join us for Celtfest’s Annual General Meeting, October 3

Come join us on Thursday October 3 at 7pm for Almonte Celtfest’s Annual General Meeting. We will be gathering at Tea & Cake (19 Bridge Street). Refreshments will be provided.

Want to get involved with a great organisation, meet new people and be part of a fantastic local festival? Come learn more about joining the Almonte Celtfest team.

We’re looking for new board members to fill the roles of Co-chair, Volunteer coordinator, Fundraising coordinator and Lil Celtz lead.

We’re also looking for new members to join the sponsorship, social media/promotions, financial and volunteer coordination committees.

Hope to see you there!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

