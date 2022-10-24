Kay Millar — obituary

MILLAR, Kathleen “Kay”

(nee Sinnett)

(Owner of K’s Flower Gallery in Almonte)

Peacefully at Stoneridge Manor on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 90.

Beloved wife of the late Delmar Millar and the daughter of the late Ralph and Emmaline Sinnett. Loving mother of Kathy (Ken Hannam) of Ottawa, Karen (Joe Bisceglia) of West Kelowna, BC, and Kim Millar of Almonte. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Angela Hannam, Erika Hannam (Yan Titley), Nathan Mraz (Adrienne Foggo), Amedeo Bisceglia (Cortney Klassen), Travis Millar, Jessica Millar, and Ashley Millar, as well as great-grandchildren Paige and Maverick Mraz and Grayson Titley. Dear sister of Ron “Buddy” Sinnett (Diana) and predeceased by her brothers Arthur, Gerald, Ralph and sisters Doreen, Sylvia, and Gloria. Survived by her sisters-in-law Rona Millar, Sandra Sinnett, Denise Sinnett and Glenwyn Dacey. To all her extended family, friends, and Stoneridge Manor residents and staff, thank you for your kind words, thoughts and prayers. Donations in memory of Kay may be made to Roger Neilson House or Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm. Chapel service will begin at 1 pm with interment and reception to follow.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com