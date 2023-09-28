Ken Forrest — obituary

FORREST, Kenneth

(Retired Driver Cavanagh Construction)

October 16, 1933 – September 26, 2023

With heavy hearts the Forrest family announces their patriarch, Kenneth David James Forrest of Almonte passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. He was 89. Beloved husband for almost 65 years (October 18th) of Eleanor (nee Box). Dearly loved and proud Dad of Connie Forrest, Terry Forrest (Nancy) and Lynn Pretty. Cherished Grandpa (Pa) of Christopher Forrest (Kristiana), Allison Forrest, Ryan Pretty (Robyn Moffett) and Kara Pretty (Brandon Comeau). Dear brother of Edwin Forrest (Shirley), Joan Headrick (late Ross), Lewis Forrest (Heather), Sharon Roffey (Ken), Judy Caldwell (Mike) and Nancy Young (Ted). Predeceased by a brother, David (Bonnie) and a sister, Catherine Webber (late George). Fondly remembered brother-in-law of Bernard Box (Margaret), Leonard Box (Dee Wilson) and Lloyd Box (Mary Richens), & sister in law Lois Forrest. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Elizabeth (nee Holbein) Forrest.

Ken was a quiet and gentle man. He enjoyed times spent with family no matter whether at the Camp or at home. He took great pride in his property and surroundings. His first love was Eleanor followed closely by his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong career truck driver working many long days. A faithful employee of Almonte Flour Mills for many years, Ken hauled flour to Canada Bread and Morrison & Lamothe in Ottawa, bakeries and stores across Ontario helping families feed their own in the days when family-owned bakeries were a common thing. After the Mill closed, Ken joined the team at Cavanagh Construction until retirement. He met a lot of great people along the way, many who became lifelong friends. He will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stewardson and Dr. Almeida and all the nurses for their special care of Dad during his stay in hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at the White Lake Cemetery. In Ken’s memory, please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca