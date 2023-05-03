Wednesday, May 3, 2023
King’s Coronation Tea, May 21

This Victoria Day weekend, visit the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton and enjoy a pleasant tea on the lawn. We’ll be serving up hot tea, finger sandwiches, sweet treats, and a beautiful atmosphere at this royal celebration! This light luncheon is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family in honour of our newly crowned king.

There will be two seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and tickets are $15 a person.

Space is limited, and tickets will be sold on a first-come first-served basis. Tickets must be reserved no later than May 18 at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below, or reserved by phone at 613-257-8503 or by email at nlrmuseum@gmail.com

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/king-s-coronation-tea/44

