The BillboardLabour Day Weekend Garage Sale! Labour Day Weekend Garage Sale! September 1, 2023 Saturday, September 2 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., rain or shine 517 Kilburn Street, Almonte All kinds of stuff for everyone: Household, Kitchen, Christmas Decorations, Bed Sheets, Purses, Golf Bags, Children’s Toys, etc. Come and see for yourself Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related The Terry Fox Run for 2023 is just around the corner! August 30, 2023 Apple pie Fest and Classic Car Show August 26, 2023 A “Bangarang” Wood Oven Pizza & Movie Night this Thursday August 23, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Labour Day Weekend Garage Sale! September 1, 2023 The Terry Fox Run for 2023 is just around the corner! August 30, 2023 Large 2-bedroom apartment for rent, $1600 August 30, 2023 House for rent, $2,000 August 30, 2023 JOB: Front Office Administrator August 30, 2023 Grilled Veggies with Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette August 27, 2023 From the Archives Enerdu: objection fact clarification Pockets of Paradise: High Lonesome Gay Cook’s Frisée Salad with Warm Chèvre For the Birds: Sandhill Cranes What Is That … April Flower? Town Council to discuss heritage by-law on Tuesday, July 29, 2014 Ashton pub opens the Ashton Brewing Company Life’s Lessons