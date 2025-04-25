Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years

On Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, the Lanark County Genealogical Society will proudly celebrate its 44th anniversary since its establishment in 1981. Over the years, our community has grown to over 150 members around the globe, with a dedicated core group residing locally. We take pride in our achievements and are thrilled that several of our founding members remain active in assisting others in discovering their ancestry.

Join us for our Annual Meeting, accompanied by a Community Potluck at Union Hall, located at 1984 Wolf Grove Road, at the intersection of Tatlock Road, on Saturday, May 3rd, at noon. We invite you to bring your favorite dish, a friend, and a donation of $6 to help cover expenses.

Reconnect with old friends and make new ones while enjoying the lively old-time music of Don White and “Grateful We’re Not Dead.” Many of you may recall Don and his family as the “Mississippi River Boys,” whose melodies filled the halls in years past. We are immensely grateful that Don and his band are sharing their musical talents with us for the afternoon.

For more information, please contact Jayne at 613-257-9482 or via email at lcgspresident@gmail.com.