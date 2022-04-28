Lawn bowling season is now open

Almonte Lawn Bowling Club is now “Open” to the residents of Almonte and the greater Mississippi Mills area for its 111th year of Lawn Bowling.

Come out and enjoy the fun of a new sport and socialize with your neighbours.

We offer a supportive, stress-free approach to lawn bowling and an opportunity for you to play with different members throughout the season.

Our regular season play starts May 16 and runs every Monday/Wednesday and Friday at 7 pm until September 30th.

Bowl every night or once a week; whatever fits into your schedule.

At the end of each night, we have a social event which is a great way to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings.

We welcome all new members and provide coaching and instruction to help you learn and get comfortable with the game.

For first-year lawn bowlers, the club offers reduced membership fees and provides all the equipment necessary to participate.

Our lawn bowling green is one of the finest in the province and is maintained by our club’s own volunteer greens maintenance team.

The Almonte Lawn Bowling Club is located at 157 Robert Street in Almonte and to learn more or to register online go to https://www.almonte-lawn-bowling-club.com/

We look forward to seeing you this summer!