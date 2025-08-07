Classified AdsLazy Boy electric recliner Lazy Boy electric recliner August 7, 2025 Only used for five days. Cost $4,000. Asking $2,500. Call 613 809-0420. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: Solid wood china cabinet August 6, 2025 Items for sale August 5, 2025 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionists August 4, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Lazy Boy electric recliner August 7, 2025 For sale: Solid wood china cabinet August 6, 2025 Soy Butter Fish and Peas August 5, 2025 Items for sale August 5, 2025 Yard of the Week, August 2025 August 5, 2025 Almonte District High School 150th anniversary, October 11, 2025 August 4, 2025 From the Archives Mississippi Mills winter parkiing regulations come into force November 1 First annual WinterBrewed festival winds up Winterlude on the Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa Gay Cook’s Cheese Fondue Backyard chickens won't roost in Mississippi Mills. Catch game two of the NBA finals at Old Town Hall Consider a legacy gift to the AGH/FVM Foundation Al Seaman rebuts Mayor Levi’s wetlands stance Almonte COVID-19 vaccine clinic expands its capacity