by Susan Hanna

This vegetarian recipe from Canadian Living is quick, healthy and tasty. Marinate cubed halloumi cheese and vegetables in a lemon-pepper and spice mixture, thread onto skewers and grill for 5-10 minutes.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use fresh lemon juice and make sure the dried spices do not contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

2 teaspoons (10 ml) grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons (30 ml) lemon juice

1 teaspoon (5 ml) pepper

1 teaspoon (5 ml) dried thyme

1 teaspoon (5 ml) caraway seeds

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

Salt

1 7-oz (200-g) pkg halloumi cheese, cut in 1-inch (2.54-cm) cubes

12 small white mushrooms

1 zucchini, cut in ½ -inch (1.25-cm) thick slices

1 sweet orange pepper, cut in 1-inch (2.54-cm) squares

1 small red onion, cut in 1-inch (2.54-cm) squares

Preparation:

In large bowl, combine oil, lemon zest and juice, pepper, thyme, caraway and garlic; season with salt. Add halloumi and vegetables; mix well to coat. Marinate for 5 minutes. (Make-ahead: Can be stored in airtight container and refrigerated for up to 24 hours; the longer the cheese and vegetables marinate, the more flavourful they will be). Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat (about 375°F/190°C); grease grill. On metal or soaked wooden skewers, thread halloumi, alternating with vegetables; reserve remaining marinade. Place skewers on grill and cook until cheese is marked, turning halfway through grilling time, about 4 minutes. Serve with reserved marinade, crusty bread and lemon wedges, if desired.

From Canadian Living