Explore the library’s NEW CATALOGUE: missmills. bibliocommons.com

After Dec. 31, 2021, the NEW online catalogue will be the library’s ONLY catalogue – remember to update your bookmarks!

When you log-in the first time, you are asked to update your account. You only need to do this once – and don’t be alarmed: your user information (checkouts, holds, etc.) are still there. If you don’t want to register/login, you can still search the catalogue as you did before.

Please explore the new catalogue. Let us know what you think! Also, feedback forms are located at the bottom of each catalogue page. (Registration/login is required before you send feedback, or to place a hold, etc.)

A FAQ about the new catalogue is at the MMPL website. There should be no change to the MMPL app.