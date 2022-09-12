Line dancing: fun, easy and beneficial

The Mississippi Mills Recreation and Culture department is again offering the opportunity for everyone who wishes to get that extra bit of exercise and have fun while doing it. Line dancing has it all. The health benefits have a great track record as a form of exercise; it is aerobic as well as weight-bearing and, as a bonus, it offers positive brain stimulation. A fun activity that all ages, all levels and both genders can enjoy together.

Although line dancing had its beginnings in country and waltz music, it has maintained its relevance by embracing a variety of different music genres such as Celtic, cha-cha, mambo, rumba, tango, and others.

A lot of people fear they cannot learn to dance. Dancing is like walking. Having two left feet does not exist in this dance form – all the steps have alternate moves that make it easy for everyone to learn. Classes will start with Beginner level and gradually move to include Ultra/Advanced Beginner and easy Intermediate level dances. Your first classes are designed to teach you basic steps and a series of short dance patterns put together which will help in your learning ability. Once the various steps are learned, each new dance becomes easier. Regardless of the student’s ability, everyone will have their lows and highs before they become comfortable in their dancing (even the most experienced dancers make mistakes). Consistency in attending classes is what increases learning ability. Hang in there, have a good sense of humour and have fun.

The 2022-23 season line dance classes start with the fall session beginning on October 13, followed by the winter session in January and the spring session in March. There are ten classes in each session at $10 per class or $85 for the session if paid in advance. Classes are held on Thursday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the John Levi Community Center (registration held for one-half hour before class). You may also pre-register at Mississippi Mills ‘At a Glance registration night’ on Wednesday, September 14 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Community Center. Dancers will be demonstrating dances and available to answer any questions.