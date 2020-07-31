After having to cancel seven musical concerts, Music at MERA is proud to announce a fund-raising outdoor concert on Sunday, August 23rd at 2:PM, featuring two of the Ottawa area’s hottest up-and-coming stars, Mia Kelly and Nick Loyer.

Mia Kelly is a 17-year-old Gatineau-based singer/songwriter. Melding folk and rock with a twist of soulful blues, Mia lights up the audience with her happy soul and infectious energy.

Mia had a stellar year in 2019 when she released her first EP, Cardboard Box, which was selected as one of CBC Radio’s top songs of the year, and she performed at the Ottawa Blues Festival, Blue Skies and Mariposa festivals. She was selected as a top 10 Ottawa singer-songwriter to follow in Ottawa. During the pandemic, she has performed in a number of online concerts and will be featured in one of Quebec’s top virtual concerts on August 21st.

Nick Loyer was also named as “one of Ottawa’s top 10 artists to follow in 2020” by the Ottawa Citizen. Nick is the founder and lead singer/songwriter for A Leverage For Mountains, a Gatineau-based folk-pop trio. Singing and writing with beautiful honesty, Nick charms all those lucky enough to hear his songs.

Mia and Nick have been songwriting and performing together for a year, and since then have wowed audiences performing with their energetic, toe-tapping collaborative songs. The photo shows them performing for an online audience while standing in the Ottawa River.

This concert is guaranteed to charm and blow away the audience.

The concert will go ahead, rain or shine. All health precautions will be taken, and audience members are to wear masks until they are seated. There will be no concessions, but bathrooms will be available with strict protocol. A name will be taken from each family group, as required. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

MERA, like a number of arts organizations, has been hard hit by the cancellations of revenue-generating events due to the pandemic. Please come and support us, and have a memorable afternoon. We are located at 974 Conc 9A in McDonalds Corners. For more information about MERA please visit our website at www.meraschoolhouse.org

Tickets will be available from Ticketsplease.ca for $22.50, by email tickets@ticketsplease.ca, or phone (613) 485-6434. Tickets can be emailed to purchasers.